Officials investigate 2 deaths at Franklin County Jail

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — A second inmate in a month has died at the Franklin County jail. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday after an Othello woman was found dead in her cell in the Pasco jail last week. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner is trying to determine why Faviola Valenzuela died on March 15. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death. Thomas Franklin collapsed in the booking area of the jail on Feb. 22. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and died the next day. The sheriff’s office is also investigating that death. Franklin was being booked in on out-of-state warrants at the time.