OSHA: Dollar Tree exposed workers to ‘serious physical harm’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon OSHA says it has fined Dollar Tree Stores Inc. $32,000 for repeatedly exposing employees to potential serious injury. The Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services says the potential for serious injury at the Wilsonville store came from unsecured materials falling, tripping and falling in cramped aisles and inaccessible fire extinguishers and emergency exits. The $32,000 fine was issued because most of the violations were repeats of violations cited previously at other Oregon Dollar Tree locations. Oregon OSHA started investigating in late 2021 after a complaint. A person who answered the phone at Dollar Tree in Wilsonville said they couldn’t comment on the citation. The company has 30 days to appeal.