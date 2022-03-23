Tap water returns to Warm Springs but with boil water notice

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — After several days, water service on the Warm Springs reservation in north central Oregon is resuming, although with an indefinite boil water notice. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports community radio station KWSO announced that repairs on a damaged electrical transformer at the water treatment plant finished Tuesday, allowing the Agency Water System to resume distribution. When a fire was found in the transformer Friday, officials and residents were concerned the damage could lead to an extended water outage but the damage was not as extensive as initially thought. Warm Springs is offering bottled water at the emergency management office until the boil water notice lifts, which is likely to be sometime next week.