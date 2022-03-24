Police: 1 dead, 1 critical in Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department said in a tweet around 11:30 a.m. Thursday that police were responding to a shooting with reports of two victims. Spokesperson Patrick Michaud told The Seattle Times that a female and male were shot and said they were in critical condition. He says both were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Police later said the man died at the hospital. Michaud said a suspect remained at large. Police say a third person who was not involved in the incident had a medical episode nearby and was also taken to Harborview.