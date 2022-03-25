Hanford contractor to pay nearly $3M in loan fraud case

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A Hanford contractor and its owners will pay nearly $3 million after being accused of fraud related to a loan from a federal program to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. HPM Corp., the occupational medicine contractor at the Hanford nuclear site, received a loan of just over $1.3 million in 2020 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. The Department of Energy Office of Inspector General found that the was transferred in 2021 to the personal checking account of Hollie Mooers, the founder and president of HPMC, and her husband, Grover Cleveland Mooers. HPMC could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.