Jackson 5th Oregon county to declare drought emergency

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Low water storage and snowpack levels in southern Oregon have prompted a fifth Oregon county to declare a drought emergency. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Jackson County commissioners made the drought declaration on Wednesday. It follows declarations by Klamath, Jefferson, Morrow and Crook Counties earlier this month. The Pacific Northwest continues to face a prolonged drought, and this year is predicted to be worse than the past two years. An emergency declaration gives state agencies the power to override traditional water rights, helping to mitigate drought conditions. Counties under a drought emergency are also eligible for state and federal disaster relief funds.