Jury starts deliberations in police shooting of man inquest

SEATTLE (AP) — A six-member coroner’s jury is considering whether four Seattle police officers who fatally shot 19-year-old Damarius Butts in 2017 complied with the law and department policy. The Seattle Times reports the jury on Friday after two weeks of testimony was instructed by Inquest Administrator Michael Spearman and sent into deliberations with a list of 84 questions. The inquest was the first held in five years and marks the resumption of a process intended to provide answers to the public and families of individuals who die at the hands of law enforcement. The process was halted in 2017 and revised to address criticism that it favored law enforcement.