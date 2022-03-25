Procession, memorial for slain Pierce County deputy underway

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — A procession and memorial for slain Pierce County deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata was underway Friday near Tacoma. The 35-year-old was shot and killed last week during a SWAT arrest operation in which law enforcement Sgt. Rich Scaniffe was shot and wounded. A procession began at the Washington State Fairgrounds, following a route that concluded at the Church for All Nations in Parkland. A memorial service will begin around 1 p.m. Calata worked for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for more than six years. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the National Guard. Calata was married and had a 4-year-old child.