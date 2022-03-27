Search suspended for master of sunken fishing vessel; 1 dead

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for the master of a fishing vessel that sank in the Pacific Ocean about 35 miles of the coast of Florence, Oregon. The man, 68-year-old Mike Morgan, made a mayday call around midnight on Friday reporting his 32-foot fishing vessel was sinking. A motor lifeboat crew arrived shortly after the initial distress call and located a debris field. The body of a female crew member was recovered early Saturday. The search for Morgan was called off at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after crews searched a 232-square-mile area using boats and aircraft. The female victim’s name has not been released.