Driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp, killing 4

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A driver crashed their vehicle into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people and injuring three more, including the driver. Police in Salem say the crash was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday. Two people died at the scene and four people from the encampment were taken to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries. Two of them died. The driver was also taken to the hospital. Officials have not released the names of anyone involved, the conditions of those who remain hospitalized or said what caused the crash.