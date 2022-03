EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon forward Nyara Sabally has decided to enter the WNBA draft. Sabally, a fourth-year sophomore, was the team’s top scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.4 points and 7.8 boards. She also averaged 1.4 blocks pera game. A native of Germany, Sabally is the younger sister of Satou Sabally, who also played at Oregon and is now with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.