Father of missing 5-year-old sentenced in endangerment case

MONTESANO, Wash. (AP) — The father of a missing 5-year-old child has been sentenced to about a year in jail after pleaded guilty to exposing children to methamphetamine. KING-TV reports Andrew Carlson was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance. The charges are not related to the disappearance of Oakley Carlson. Court documents say Oakley’s siblings had “extremely high” levels of methamphetamines in their systems. Police started looking for Oakley in December 2021 when a school principal called and requested a welfare check. Grays Harbor County authorities say they are still investigating Oakley’s disappearance and are seeking tips.