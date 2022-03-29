Going remote: Pac-12 moving out of San Francisco office

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference will not renew the lease at its downtown San Francisco headquarters and will have its employees work remotely instead of maintaining a permanent league office. The conference’s lease expires in June 2023. The conference was based in the San Francisco suburb of Walnut Creek until 2014, when it moved to be in the same complex with the Pac-12 Network. The Pac-12 Network’s production facilities will need to find a new home. They could remain in San Francisco but other options are Los Angeles, Phoenix or Las Vegas. Most employees will be able to work remotely within the Pacific or Mountain time zones.