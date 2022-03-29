Man accused in Portland shootings that killed 3, hurt 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been charged in separate shootings over the first three months of this year that killed three people and wounded two. KGW-TV reports a Multnomah County grand jury filed a 15-count indictment March 28 charging Joseph Banks with three counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and three counts of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm. He is also charged with assault stemming from shootings in which the victims survived. Banks entered not guilty pleas in court on Tuesday. Police say Isaiah Hurst, Jeff Ramirez and Mark Johnson died in the shootings. Banks is also accused of shooting and injuring three others.