Man gets 10 years for violent actions during Oregon protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man from Indiana accused of hurling Molotov cocktails at police in Portland, Oregon, and breaking windows during 2020 protests against police brutality was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Malik Muhammad initially faced dozens of charges in state and federal court stemming from protests he joined after traveling from Indianapolis to Portland. He pleaded guilty to 14 felonies including attempted murder Tuesday as part of a plea agreement. Muhammad also pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to two counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device in connection with the same protests. No additional prison time is expected in that sentencing.