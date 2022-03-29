Man jailed after police find woman bludgeoned to death

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — A 40-year-old Shoreline man who called 911 to report he had killed a woman inside his apartment was arrested after police confirmed her violent death. That’s according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, says a judge ordered the man held on investigation of homicide and set bail at $5 million on Monday. The judge said high bail amount was justified because of the extreme violence and cruelty inflicted on the victim and because the killing was intentionally planned. The Seattle Times did not name the man because he had not yet been criminally charged.