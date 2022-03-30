Fight between Walmart employees leaves one stabbed

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a fight between two employees Wednesday resulted in a stabbing at a Walmart Supercenter in Auburn, Washington. The victim, a 31-year-old male who was transported to Harborview Medical Center, is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The victim was stabbed four to six times and suffered significant blood loss just before 5 a.m. . KOMO reports the suspect, a 26-year-old male, was taken into custody and is speaking with detectives. Auburn police’s crime response unit and additional detectives were on the scene to investigate.