Health care provider sues over Idaho’s strict abortion ban

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A regional Planned Parenthood organization is suing Idaho over a new law that bans nearly all abortions by allowing potential family members of the embryo to sue abortion providers. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky operates health centers across six states. It filed the lawsuit with the Idaho Supreme Court on Wednesday. The law is based on a similar one that Texas enacted last year. It was signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week. Under the law, even extended family members like aunts and uncles of the patient seeking the abortion or the person who impregnated them could sue an abortion abortion provider.