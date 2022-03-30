Property owners sue Oregon county over planned shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A group of property owners in Portland are suing over the location of a new women’s shelter. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the developers behind a cluster of five trendy office buildings in the Central Eastside industrial area filed their lawsuit Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The plaintiffs say their millions in investments in the area will be wiped away if the homeless shelter opens in April. Multnomah County and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the location as a severe weather shelter twice this winter. County officials have the former warehouse will become a 125-bed shelter. A spokesperson for the Joint Office declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.