Man killed in southwest WA commercial building explosion

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man was killed in a fiery explosion at a commercial building in southwestern Washington, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The Columbian reports Clark County Fire District 10 responded at about 2:15 p.m. Friday to reports of a fire southeast of the Lewis River Golf Course. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson said a work crew was using a torch to warm up vinyl flooring before installing it, because of cold temperatures inside the building. The torch ignited the highly flammable adhesive and caused a vapor explosion. Eavenson said one worker was killed and one escaped. The man’s name hasn’t been released.