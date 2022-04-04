Romance novelist goes on trial in fatal shooting of spouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The trial of a self-published romance writer accused of fatally shooting her chef husband started Monday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Nancy Crampton Brophy has remained in custody since her arrest in September 2018, facing a murder charge in the death of 63-year-old Daniel Brophy. He was killed as he prepped for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland around 7:30 a.m. June 2. Nancy Crampton Brophy is a self-published romance writer who once penned an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.” Brophy’s death remained a mystery until his wife’s arrest, and authorities have never publicly disclosed another suspect. She previously entered a not guilty plea to the charge.