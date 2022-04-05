Portland sues transit agency over construction work

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — TriMet is facing a $10 million lawsuit from the city of Portland for alleged deeply flawed work on a streetcar track, leaving it with major structural defects that could cost the city millions in repairs. Oregon Public Broadcasting reporrts the suit alleges that the transit agency failed to properly manage the construction of the the city-owned platform near the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. The transit agency’s California-based contractor, Stacy and Witbeck, Inc. is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Stacy and Witbeck, Inc. did not respond to Oregon Public Broadcasting’s request for comment. A TriMet spokesperson declined to comment citing pending litigation.