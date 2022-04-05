PSU student arrested in fatal shooting in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland State University student turned himself in to law enforcement after a woman was shot and killed near the school. KOIN-TV reports that deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keenan Harpole at a family property in Bend, Oregon, after he agreed to turn himself in. The 20-year-old, a former running back on the university’s football team, was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon. Officers responded to reports of the shooting near Portland State University around 1 a.m. on Monday. Police found a woman dead at the scene.