Crews search for missing snowboarder at Mount Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities are searching for a 30-year-old man who is missing after he went snowboarding on Mount Hood. KOIN-TV reports that Ryan Mather was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, when his girlfriend called authorities and said he never came home from the snowboarding trip to Mt. Hood Meadows. Hood River deputies and ski patrol started a search for Mather after finding his car in the resort’s parking lot. Officials say Mather was last seen near the Shooting Star Express chair lift, which provides some access to back country areas, late Tuesday morning. Teams searched for Mather overnight but were unsuccessful.