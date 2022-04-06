Man sues county, claims corrections officers fractured spine

SEATTLE (AP) — A man has filed a lawsuit against King County and several corrections officers, alleging they fractured his spine when they knelt on his back and forcibly removed his clothing in jail. The Seattle Times reports Todd Ray Jones filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court last week. The lawsuit contends that while he was being held in King County Jail on April 21, 2019, he “suffered several acute fractures to his lumbar spine.” Jail spokesperson Noah Haglund, declined to comment on the claims, citing pending litigation. Jones was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and vehicle prowling before the charges were later dismissed, according to court records.