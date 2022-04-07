Naval shipyard worker reinstated, awarded damages

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A worker at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard has been reinstated to her job and awarded $85,000 in damages following a judge’s ruling that a supervisor retaliated against her for raising sexual harassment allegations. The Kitsap Sun reports Maria Martin is again a supervisor at the shipyard after being demoted in 2020. After she complained that a supervisor had made sexual remarks toward her, another superior wrote a letter accusing her of “weaponiz(ing) the currently enhanced atmosphere of zero tolerance” toward sexual harassment. But an administrative judge found her claims of sexual harassment valid and ruled she’d been retaliated against. The shipyard’s leadership said it respects the judge’s decision but could not comment on case particulars.