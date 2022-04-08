1 arrest, marijuana seized in large illegal grow near school

GLENDALE, Ore. (AP) — The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says one person was arrested and more than 18,000 marijuana plants were seized at three warehouses next to a high school in southwest Oregon. The narcotics team said in a news release Friday that detectives executed a search warrant at the warehouses in Glendale Thursday after smelling marijuana and seeing a high volume of people coming and going, and materials and personnel trucked in and out. The drug team says detectives found a Medford man hiding in one building and discovered a substantial illegal marijuana growing operation with plants in multiple stages of growth and about 4,100 pounds of processed pot.