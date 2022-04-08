Boxing coach pleads guilty to assaulting intimate partner

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington man who coached youth boxing in Longview pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and violating no contact orders and in exchange was accepted into a court-ordered drug program. The Daily News reports 44-year-old Juan Armando Rodriguez on Thursday was accepted into Cowlitz County Superior Court’s Drug Court, which allows people to have charges dismissed if they complete 12 months of court-supervised drug treatment. Court documents say his signed confessions will be the only evidence presented in trials for his charges if he does not complete the program.