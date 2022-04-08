Oregon police trooper hurt in pursuit crash in 2021 now home

ST. HELENS, Ore. (AP) — A Oregon State Police trooper who was injured in a police incident last year on U.S. Route 30 near St. Helens is now recovering at home. KATU-TV reported that Trooper John Jeffries was home on Friday. Troopers were pursuing a driver fleeing from Longview, Washington, on the afternoon of Nov. 11 when police said the driver rammed a state patrol car and struck Jeffries. The suspect, John Thralls of Longview, Washington, was treated for injuries and arrested. State police said in January that Jeffries had been flown to a hospital that specializes in trauma for month of additional treatment.