Park renamed to honor Native American village

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — City councilors in Klamath Falls have voted unanimously to rename Kit Carson Park as Eulalona Park. Jefferson Public Radio reports Eulalona was the Native American village that sat near the park site before present-day Klamath Falls. The city began considering whether to rename the park after a Klamath Falls equity task force recommended a name change last year. Kit Carson was a 19th-century frontiersman and was known for his involvement in massacres of local Native American tribes. City officials said a community survey showed almost 60% of respondents favored renaming the park.