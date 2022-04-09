Poem hotline offers Oregonians cool escape

By STEVEN TONTHAT

Oregon Public Broadcasting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — April is National Poetry Month and those who want to hear some pithy poems won’t have to go far. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports every day in April, callers can listen to recordings from current Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani, and past Laureates Paulann Petersen, Kim Stafford, and Elizabeth Woody reciting their favorite poems. Mojgani created the Daily Tele-Poems Telephone Line to give listeners a space to enjoy a light break from the recent heavy news cycle. Mojgani came up with the idea in 2020 when he was appointed the state’s chief wordsmith. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to navigate bringing the joy of poetry to the public, while also keeping safe.