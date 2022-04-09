Shootings increase along Washington freeways

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Patrol is warning drivers of an uptick in freeway shootings, attributing the trend to a general increase in gun violence. The Seattle Times reports in King County, 20 shootings on interstates or state routes have occurred so far this year, according to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright. That compares with 12 shootings during a similar period last year. Trooper Robert Reyer says freeway shootings in Pierce County have more than doubled so far this year, with 23 shootings compared with 10 in the same period the year before. While some incidents are the results of escalated road rage, he said some incidents also appear to be gang-related.