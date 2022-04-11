2021 ice storm took out nearly 18% of Salem tree canopy

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A recently released reports shows an ice storm in 2021 decimated hundreds of acres of trees in Salem, Oregon. The Statesman Journal reports the report from Salem Public Works Department says a citywide analysis found a 17.6% tree canopy loss from August 2020 to May 2021. City staff said a small amount of tree canopy was lost to development — but the bulk of the loss was because of the Feb. 15, 2021 ice storm. The report to the city says thousands of trees fell and branches buckled under the weight of ice. City officials say new tree growth and new planting projects have helped offset that loss.