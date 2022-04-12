3 overnight shelters opening around Portland due to snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County in partnership with the City of Portland, Oregon, is opening three shelters Tuesday night because of wintery weather. Portland officials say the shelters will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the shelters are at the Salvation Army located at 5325 N. Williams Ave., the Sunrise Center located at 18901 E. Burnside St. and Imago Dei at 1302 SE Ankeny St. Adults, children, couples and pets are all welcome. People can call 211 to find shelter or transportation in the area. Portland, Oregon, received the first measurable snowfall in April in recorded history on Monday and got 0.3 inch on Tuesday.