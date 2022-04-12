Man fatally shot by police during ‘violent fight’ in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man authorities say fought with police during a stolen vehicle investigation was shot and killed by an officer in Salem, Oregon. KOIN-TV reports that around 8:30 p.m. Monday two Salem police officers were processing a vehicle that was stolen. Police say a man sitting inside the vehicle allegedly started a “violent fight” with the officers. One of the officers fired their weapon at the man, killing him. The officers tried to treat the man before paramedics arrived. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The name of the man killed has not yet been released, nor have the names of the two Salem police officers involved.