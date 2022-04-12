Overdose deaths in Washington jumped 66% from 2019 to 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials say new data shows the number of people dying from drug overdoses continues to rise. The Washington Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday that drug-related overdose deaths in the state topped 2,000 in 2021. Officials say that’s a more than 66% increase compared to 2019. Officials say more than half of the deaths are because of fentanyl. Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett says people who use drugs should assume that any drugs bought on the street, online or from a friend contain fentanyl. He also says people should consider carrying at least two doses of naloxone to help prevent deaths from opioid overdose.