Health officials alarmed by increase in overdose deaths

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials are urging the public to carry naloxone as drug-related overdose deaths climb statewide at an “alarming” rate. Overdose deaths in Washington surpassed 2,000 last year — a more than 66% increase since 2019. More than half of all overdose deaths involve fentanyl. With trends at an alarming rate, they’re urging people to carry at least two doses of naloxone, an antidote for opioid overdoses, and to know the signs of overdose. Naloxone can come as a nasal spray or an injectable, and can be found at pharmacies and many community centers.