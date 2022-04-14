Lawsuit over Idaho transgender athlete ban likely to proceed

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A lawsuit challenging Idaho’s ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports will likely move forward after both sides agreed the woman who sued is again enrolled at Boise State University. Idaho in 2020 became the first state in the nation to ban transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports teams in public schools. Several states have followed suit, and the lawsuit from Lindsay Hecox could set precedent for whether such policies violate federal anti-discrimination rules. Last year the case stalled after Hecox withdrew from Boise State University. On Wednesday attorneys on both sides agreed she had re-enrolled, was playing soccer and hopes to make the cross-country team.