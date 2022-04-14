Oklahoma, Utah advance to team finals at NCAA gymnastics

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team is heading back to a familiar spot thanks in small part to a little pep talk from Baker Mayfield. The Sooners posted the top score of 198.112 during the first session of the NCAA semifinals, moving the four-time national champions into the finals for the ninth straight time. Utah also advanced with an overall score of 197.712, ahead of Alabama and Minnesota. The second semifinals will include Auburn and reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, Florida, Missouri and defending national champion Michigan.