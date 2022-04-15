President Joe Biden to visit Pacific Northwest next week
SEATTLE (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Portland and Seattle next week, his first visit to the region as president. Additional details are expected in the coming days, but The Seattle Times reported the White House said that next Friday’s visit to Seattle will center on the administration’s efforts “to continue bringing down costs for American families and building a more resilient economy.” A White House release said that the president will first stop in Portland on Thursday.
