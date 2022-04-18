Ex-Coos Bay cop convicted on 20 child sex abuse counts

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A former Coos Bay police officer has been convicted on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a child. The World reports after a trial in Coos County, Terry Scott Rogers was convicted on all counts. Court records show Rogers was arrested Sept. 20, 2021, on 18 felony charges and two misdemeanor counts. The indictment claimed Rogers had sexual contact with a minor starting in 2012, when the child was age 12. The indictment alleges the actions continued until 2018. The indictment claimed Rogers had sexual contact with a minor starting in 2012, when the child was 12. The indictment alleges the actions continued until 2018.