Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say one man died and three juveniles were injured in a shooting Sunday night in southeast Portland. The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting at 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man that had been killed and three males under the age of 18 that had been shot. All of the minors were taken to the hospital, and one had injuries that police said appeared life-threatening. Police didn’t release any additional information about the shooting, which remains under investigation.