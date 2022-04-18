US Marshals shoot 2 men, detain 2 women in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say U.S. Marshals shot two people in Portland, Oregon, while looking for a person wanted in Washington state. The Portland Police Bureau says U.S. Marshals told the Bureau they were working in southeast Portland Monday. Police say at 2:22 p.m. U.S. Marshals reported to police that shots had been fired. Portland police officers responded to the call and said two men had been shot, one seriously. Police say the other injury was minor. Both men were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Two women were being detained during the investigation into the incident. No law enforcement members were hurt.