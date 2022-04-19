Deputy U.S. Marshal struck wanted motorist in neck

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A deputy U.S. Marshal fired a shot into an SUV that marshals cornered in a Southeast Portland parking lot Monday, striking the driver in the neck as a federal task force tried to arrest the man who was wanted in Washington on felony warrants. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. Marshals Service and witnesses say at least two unmarked U.S. Marshals vehicles pulled up behind the SUV and the SUV tried to back up and ram the marshals’ vehicles. Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Tamayo says a nearby officer found himself between the vehicles and fired a single, defensive shot. Roman Culver of Covington, Washington, was taken to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday.