Man accused of killing police officer plans to plead guilty

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A lawyer for a man accused of fatally shooting an Everett police officer in March says he plans to plead guilty to first-degree aggravated murder and other charges. The Daily Herald reports Richard Rotter plans to enter the pleas in the death of officer Dan Rocha Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court. His attorney, Natalie Tarantino, said Rotter made the decision after consultation with counsel and review of evidence. Rotter also will plead guilty to unlawfully having a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver. Rocha died March 25 after confronting Rotter as he moved guns between two vehicles in a Starbucks parking lot.