Masks required on Seattle-area buses and trains, not ferries

SEATTLE (AP) — Masks will continue to be required on buses and trains in the Seattle area. That’s despite a ruling from a federal judge in Florida striking down the mandate on airlines and public transportation. Washington State Ferries, however, announced late Monday that masks are no longer required on vessels or inside terminals. King County Metro, Sound Transit and Kitsap Transit on Monday said their requirements would not change, as the judge’s ruling could be appealed and directives changed again. TSA said Monday it would no longer enforce the requirement on public transportation and at transportation hubs.