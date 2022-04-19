Seattle seeks volunteers to help with litter, graffiti

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle will hold a citywide “day of service” in May offering thousands of volunteer opportunities to clean up graffiti and beautify the city. The Seattle Times reports rather than a budget boost or a new devotion of city resources, Mayor Bruce Harrell is appealing to civic goodwill to help some of the most visible ills plaguing the city including litter, weeds and graffiti. More than 80 city-organized cleanup and volunteer events will take place May 21. Volunteers can pick up litter in Ballard, clear trails in Jackson Park, work on community gardens in the Chinatown International District, sort donations at downtown shelters, and build tiny homes near the Duwamish River.