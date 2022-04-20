Agencies, company continue oil spill cleanup after fire

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state officials say oil cleanup continues after a gas station fire in Medford last week. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday that the agency and NEXGEN Logistics had collected and disposed of most of the recoverable oil in and around Bear Creek. The agency says more than 20,000 gallons of petroleum products – primarily lube oil – were released during the blaze April 12 that spread to adjacent buildings. DEQ and the company don’t know how much oil entered Bear Creek through stormwater systems and how much the fire consumed. DEQ says some oiled Canada geese and mallard ducks have been taken in by International Bird Rescue for care.