COVID-19 numbers are rising, but hospitalizations lag

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health authorities say COVID-19 case numbers are rising once more in Oregon as a new variant spreads but hospitalization rates are still hovering at fewer than 100 patients statewide — a far cry from peak virus surges this winter and last fall. The state lifted its indoor mask mandate just over a month ago, and only about one-third of people are masking indoors. Officials say the seven-day average of daily cases has more than doubled since early April and is now at 600 new cases per day. That number is likely a “significant undercount” because of home tests that are not reported.