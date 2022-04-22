Romance novelist trial on hold after positive COVID-19 test

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The trial of a self-published romance writer accused of fatally shooting her chef husband in 2018 has been paused because of a positive COVID-19 test. Nancy Crampton Brophy was arrested in September 2018, facing a murder charge in the death of Daniel Brophy. KOIN-TV reported Friday that her trial, which began earlier in April, would be on hold until Monday, May 2. Multnomah Circuit Court Public Information Analyst Rachel McCarthy says the court was notified that someone involved in the trial, who was in the courtroom, has tested positive for the illness. Daniel Brophy was killed as he prepped for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland on June 2.